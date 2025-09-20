Elon Musk-run xAI has introduced a new feature in Grok AI Chatbot. Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 19, 2025, and said, “Grok can now “read aloud” in a beautiful voice.” With this update, users can now listen to Grok’s responses in a natural, human-like tone. The feature is expected to make interactions more engaging for users who prefer audio over reading text or both. The new “read aloud’ feature adds to Grok’s growing list of capabilities. xAI Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s AI Company Seeks Numerics and Quantisation Expert To Scale Reinforcement Learning With Gigawatt-Scale Compute Cluster.

Grok New Feature Update

Grok can now “read aloud” in a beautiful voice https://t.co/qy5MBYzXrw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

