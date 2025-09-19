Elon Musk's xAI is hiring a numerics/quantization expert to work on scaling reinforcement learning (RL) for advanced AI systems. The candidates for this role must attend complex challenges using Jax and Sglang, and leveraging the world's first gigawatt-scale compute cluster, powered by hundreds of thousands of GB200/300 GPUs. The 'Member of Technical Staff - Reasoning Numerics / Quantization' role requires candidates to Create low-precision solutions for efficient RL training and inference, analyze numerical properties and develop tools for numerical stability and co-design models and systems for stable, optimal training and inference. Candidates can apply on the official X website. Samsung Hiring Alert: Tech Giant To Bring Galaxy AI Experience to Over 400 Million Devices by End of 2025, Plans To Hire 60,000 Employees in 5 Years.

xAI Hiring Announcement for Numerics/Quantization Expert

We are hiring numerics / quantization expert to scale RL (with @sehoonkim418)! there will be lots of exciting challenges coming with Jax + Sglang + the first Gigawatt cluster in the world (with many hundred thousands of GB200/300)! https://t.co/sL0hNeMS7C — SangBin Cho (@Saaaang94) September 19, 2025

