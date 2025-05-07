GTA 6 is now available to add in wishlist on the Sony PS5 Store after Rockstar Games released the second trailer of the game. The GTA 6 trailer 2 unexpectedly dropped yesterday and surprised the fans of the series. The Grand Theft Auto 6 game is set to release May 26, 2026, and will be available on the Xbox and PlayStation 5. There is no update about the GTA 6 PC version release date, as it was previously set to be introduced in Q1 2026 after the game's initial release in Fall 2025. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, May 7, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

GTA 6 Available on PlayStation 5 Store After Trailer 2 Release

Grand Theft Auto VI is now on the PS5 Store. It's happening. pic.twitter.com/34zB0moawV — PS5 News & Deals (@PS5Updates) May 6, 2025

