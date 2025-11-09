Red Dead Redemption 3 is a highly anticipated sequel to the popular Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) game. According to a report by IGN, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser said that the third instalment will “probably happen” and that he would feel sad if it were developed without him. Houser explained that he would feel this way because he considered the games a “two-game arc”. He left Rockstar Games five years ago but still regards Red Dead Redemption, the epic western title, as one of the greatest games of all time. He also mentioned that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) would not feature the characters he created, but would still be a great game. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay, Rockstar Games Layoffs and More; Here’s Everything To Know What Is Happening Ahead of GTA 6 Launch on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar Games Co-Founder Says Red Dead Redemption 3 Will Probably Happen

Rockstar Games co-founder and former lead writer Dan Houser has said he’d feel more sad to learn Red Dead Redemption 3 was in development without him than he feels about GTA 6, but admits the game "will probably happen." https://t.co/jSpo5Y7zjU pic.twitter.com/0cWmm1hALC — IGN (@IGN) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (IGN ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

