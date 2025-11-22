Rockstar Games has rolled out a set of bonuses for GTA Online players this week, giving a chance to claim a free Casino Master Penthouse. The offer will allow players to take advantage of The Diamond’s amenities, along with Double Rewards on Casino Story and Casino Work Missions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 21, Rockstar Games said, "Claim a free Casino Master Penthouse this week in GTA Online to take advantage of The Diamond’s amenities, including Double Rewards on Casino Story and Casino Work Missions.” Players can also earn 2X rewards in the Diamond Casino Heist Finale. In a blog post, Rockstar Games noted, “Anyone with an Arcade (30% off this week) can raid the vault for 2X Rewards in the Diamond Casino Heist Finale while GTA+ Members can get guaranteed Diamonds in the Casino Vault.” Nano Banana Pro: Google Introduces New Image Generation and Editing Model With Advanced Capabilities To Create Studio-Quality, Production-Ready Visuals.

GTA Online Casino Master Penthouse

Claim a free Casino Master Penthouse this week in GTA Online to take advantage of The Diamond’s amenities, including Double Rewards on Casino Story and Casino Work Missions: https://t.co/D9NIXxH4r8 pic.twitter.com/3hU0Yg61OX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 21, 2025

