GTA Online players can look forward to a new Safehouse in the Hills this December. GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills will feature “ sprawling grounds, breathtaking views, and first-rate amenities.” Players can become Prix Luxury Black Tier VIP through December 7 to claim a free Ubermacht Revolter sports car with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery, available at the Luxury Autos showroom. Players who finish all three new listings missions can reach the Gold Tier to unlock more rewards when A Safehouse in the Hills becomes available. In a blog post, Rockstar Games said, "Completing all three New Listings missions gets you into the Gold Tier, and will reward you with a GTA$1,000,000 bonus, a GTA$2,000,000 discount on Prix Luxury’s forthcoming mansion properties, and the Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck in GTA Online." GTA Online: Rockstar Games Offers Free Casino Master Penthouse To Take Advantage of Diamond’s Amenities, Including Double Rewards; Check Details.

GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills

Become a Prix Luxury Black Tier VIP now thru Dec 7 and claim your free Übermacht Revolter (Sports) at the Luxury Autos showroom. Plus complete all 3 New Listings missions to get in the Gold Tier for even more rewards when A Safehouse in the Hills arrives: https://t.co/VAe9QFH0PV pic.twitter.com/XrCTxrEptu — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rockstar Games). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)