SOCIAL & VIRAL

‘Instagram Is for Girls’: Elon Musk Says Sometimes Grown Men Send Him Insta Profiles, Viral Statement Sparks Reactions on X

Elon Musk sparked online debate after posting on X that “Instagram is for girls” and joking about grown men using the platform. The remarks quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions, memes, criticism, and support. Musk’s comments highlighted his preference for X’s unfiltered conversations over Instagram’s curated social style.

Published: May 16, 2026 07:58 AM IST
‘Instagram Is for Girls’: Elon Musk Says Sometimes Grown Men Send Him Insta Profiles, Viral Statement Sparks Reactions on X
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Elon Musk recently posted on X - “Instagram is for girls” in response to a humorous social media thread comparing life phases on different platforms. In a follow-up post, Musk added that he sometimes receives Instagram profiles from grown men and wonders if they are “transitioning.” The remarks, made on 15 May 2026, quickly gained traction with tens of thousands of likes and reposts. The comments reflect Musk’s ongoing preference for X as a platform for unfiltered conversation, positioning it in contrast to Instagram’s more visual and curated style. The posts have triggered a mix of amusement, agreement, and criticism across the platform, with many users sharing memes and counter opinions. Musk’s light-hearted yet blunt remarks continue his pattern of engaging directly with cultural trends on X. Closing Arguments Begin in Musk-OpenAI Trial That Could Shape AI’s Future.

'Instagram Is for Girls': Elon Musk's Post Goes Viral on X

Grown Men Send Me Instagram Profiles, Claims Elon Musk on X

X Is for Autistic People, Replies User

Girls on X Thank You Elon For Attention on This Matter: User

X For Women, Replies User

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Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Narendra Modi X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Elon Musk Elon Musk on Instagram Elon Musk Viral Tweet Instagram Mark Zuckerberg Meta