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Elon Musk recently posted on X - “Instagram is for girls” in response to a humorous social media thread comparing life phases on different platforms. In a follow-up post, Musk added that he sometimes receives Instagram profiles from grown men and wonders if they are “transitioning.” The remarks, made on 15 May 2026, quickly gained traction with tens of thousands of likes and reposts. The comments reflect Musk’s ongoing preference for X as a platform for unfiltered conversation, positioning it in contrast to Instagram’s more visual and curated style. The posts have triggered a mix of amusement, agreement, and criticism across the platform, with many users sharing memes and counter opinions. Musk’s light-hearted yet blunt remarks continue his pattern of engaging directly with cultural trends on X. Closing Arguments Begin in Musk-OpenAI Trial That Could Shape AI’s Future.

'Instagram Is for Girls': Elon Musk's Post Goes Viral on X

Lmao Instagram is for girls — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

Grown Men Send Me Instagram Profiles, Claims Elon Musk on X

Obviously. Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I’m like are you transitioning or what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

X Is for Autistic People, Replies User

And X is for the autists! We love the autists — Raq (@raqisright) May 15, 2026

Girls on X Thank You Elon For Attention on This Matter: User

ELON SOME OF US GIRLS ARE ON X ALL DAY NOT INSTAGRAM THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER — Kiri (@Kyrannio) May 15, 2026

X For Women, Replies User

X is for Women 🤍 — Darren Stallcup - World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) May 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Narendra Modi X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).