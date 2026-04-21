John Ternus has been appointed as the new CEO of Apple, replacing Tim Cook, who led the iPhone maker for nearly 15 years. Sam Altman took to X to publicly praise Apple CEO Tim Cook, calling him a legend and expressing gratitude for Apple’s contributions to technology. Altman’s post highlights the continued respect tech leaders have for Apple’s innovation and influence in the industry. Sam Altman said, "Tim Cook is a legend. I am very thankful for everything he has done and I am very thankful for Apple." Who Is John Ternus, the Engineer Set To Replace Tim Cook as New Apple CEO?.

'Tim Cook Is a Legend', Says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Tim Cook is a legend. I am very thankful for everything he has done and I am very thankful for Apple. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 20, 2026

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