Apple AR Glasses Project Delayed to Late Decade, Tech Giant Shifts Focus to Refined Vision Pro Headset: Report

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Apple has pushed back its plans for augmented reality glasses to the end of the decade, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a post on X, Gurman revealed that a new, lighter and more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset is now targeted for late 2028 or 2029. This follows the cancellation of the lower-cost Vision Air model. The update suggests Apple is taking more time to refine its spatial computing strategy after mixed results with the original Vision Pro. The company is expected to focus on improving comfort, pricing, and functionality before entering the AR glasses market more aggressively. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Reveal Gorgeous New 'Dark Cherry' Signature Colour Option (See Pics).

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses Delayed

I don't expect AR glasses until the end of the decade, while a new Vision Pro (not the canceled Vision Air) that's cheaper/lighter is in the works for late 2028 or 2029, I'm told. That category will essentially be on ice until it figures out how to make it happen. https://t.co/dJBgNafM9a — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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