Microsoft announced the appointment of Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Centre (GDC) leader on November 21, 2023. In her new role as GDC leader, she will focus on customer innovation, delivery excellence, and cloud growth acceleration. Aparna Gupta, who has been serving as GM of Customer Success at Microsoft India, posted on X, "Thrilled to announce my next chapter at Microsoft". Maureen Costello, corporate vice president of Microsoft Industry Solutions Delivery, said in the official Microsoft post, "With more than 25 years of industry expertise and extensive Microsoft experience, coupled with her ambition and unwavering leadership, I have no doubt that Aparna will lead our GDC team to continued success". The Global Delivery Centre was established in 2005 in Hyderabad and scaled to two more locations - Bangalore and Noida. TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan Says ‘Strategic Public-Private Partnerships Required To Address Cyber Fraud’.

Aparna Gupta's Post on X Confirming The Appointment:

Thrilled to announce my next chapter at Microsoft: Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Center leader https://t.co/jAcu9lZvAB @MicrosoftIndia @puneetck — Aparna Gupta (@guptaaparna) November 21, 2023

