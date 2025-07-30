Moto G86 Power 5G will be launched today in India with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a macro camera. It will have a 6,720mAh battery supporting 33W TurboPower charging. The Moto G86 Power 5G will come with military grade MIL-810H protection, Gorilla Glass 7i display protection and an IP68+IP69 rating. The device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with 8GB RAM (expandable up to 24GB using storage) and 128GB. Moto G86 Power 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. It will come with Moto AI and various other AI-powered photography features. Smartphone Launches in August 2025: From Google Pixel 10 Series to Vivo V60 and OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, Check Expected Specifications and Launch Timeline of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Moto G86 Power 5G Launching Today in India at 12 PM

Capture life’s finest moments with the power of moto g86 POWER.​ Equipped with a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera and OIS for rock-steady shots even on the move, every photo is sharp, steady, and full of life. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 27, 2025

