Motorola Edge 70 Fusion With 7,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Expected to Launch at MWC 2026

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Motorola India has sparked excitement with a teaser post on X, announcing a reveal on 2 March 2026 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The cryptic video showcases the brand's logo evolving across textured backgrounds, ending with a 'save the date' prompt and #MWC2026 hashtag. Speculation points to the Edge 70 Fusion, a mid-range smartphone boasting a 7,000mAh battery in a slim 7.99mm design, Sony LYT-710 50MP camera, 144Hz display, and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It also features IP68/IP69 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. An India-specific unveiling is slated for 28 February via Flipkart, ahead of the global debut. This launch underscores Motorola's push into premium mid-tier devices. Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Launches.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Teaser Dropped, Launching on March 2, 2026

Some things aren't made to blend in. March 2, 2026#MWC2026 pic.twitter.com/2Rg53ve5Ru — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 25, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).