New Delhi, July 29: August 2025 is expected to bring a bunch of smartphone launches in India. Several new smartphones are set to launch in India in August from smartphone brands like Google, OPPO, Vivo, Redmi, Samsung, and Lava. In August 2025, the Google Pixel 10 series, OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, Redmi 15 5G and Vivo V60 will launch in India. However, smartphone models like the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Lava Agni 4 have not yet been announced but are expected to launch in the same month.

These smartphones are expected to come with advanced specifications and features. August will offer many choices for people planning to buy a new smartphone, from mid-range to premium options. July 2025 saw a series of smartphone launches in India, which included the Nothing Phone 3, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, Vivo X Fold5, Vivo X200 FE, Realme 15 5G series, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, and more. These smartphone models were launched with advanced specifications in different price categories. As brands are pushing out back-to-back releases, August's upcoming smartphone launches could continue this trend with even more upgrades. iPhone 17 Pro Spotted in Public Ahead of Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Design Change, Specifications, Features and Price.

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in August 2025

Several smartphone launches are lined up for August 2025 in India. Here are the following smartphone models that are confirmed and some are expected to be launched in the upcoming month.

Google Pixel 10 Series

Google has announced its Made by Google event for August 20, 2025, where the Pixel 10 series will be revealed. The Google Pixel 10 series will likely include four models, which are said to be Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. These smartphones may come with slight changes in design and may feature the Tensor G5 chipset, produced by TSMC.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G is expected to launch in India in August 2025. The launch date is likely to be revealed soon. The series may feature two models like OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G. The company has also teased the series as “It's India’s only smartphone with an in-built fan”.The K13 Turbo 5G could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the Pro model might feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60 will launch soon in India and it is expected to release on August 12. The device in confirmed to feature a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto camera and will come with quad curved display..The smartphone may feature a 6.67-inch display and it is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone could include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G is also confirmed to launch in India on August 19, 2025. The smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The device may include 50MP main sensor, 8MP front canera and a 7,000mAh battery. It may be launched at a price at around INR 17,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is likely to launch in India in August 2025. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch but a few details of the smartphone is surfacing online. The Galaxy A17 5G may come with a 50MP main camera and support 25W wired fast charging. It is also expected to run on Android 15. Vivo V60 Camera and Display Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Lava Agni 4

As per reports, Lava is expected to launch the Agni 4 smartphone in India. Lava Agni 4 may be launched in the second week of August 2025. The smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The device is also likely to feature a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz of refresh rate and could include a 7,000mAh battery.

