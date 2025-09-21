Moto Pad 60 NEO sale will begin on Flipkart on September 22, 2025. The Moto Pad 60 NEO price in India for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at INR 17,999. However, after applying bank discounts and promotional offers, the tablet’s price wil be INR 12,999. The Pad 60 NEO is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device includes a 7,040mAh battery with 20W charging support. OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G Sale Begins in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Sale in India

The all-new moto pad 60 NEO is here—slim, light, and born to be unboring. With a 2.5K 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Smart Connect, and 5G power, it’s built for work and play. Yours at just ₹12,999. Sale starts 22nd September on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2025

