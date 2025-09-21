OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G smartphones are now available in India. The OPPO F31 Pro 5G is priced from INR 26,999, while the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at INR 32,999. Both smartphones come with advanced features, large batteries, and AMOLED displays. The OPPO F31 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and has a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G offers a 6.79-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and includes a 50MP main camera, 2MP secondary camera, and a 32MP selfie camera, along with a 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging support. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The OPPO F31 Series sale is now LIVE! Buy the OPPO F31 Pro 5G starting from ₹26,999 and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G starting from ₹32,999. Buy Now: https://t.co/IH6aFLEpOq#OPPOF31Series5G #SmoothAndPowerful *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/cRUtn0s2Km — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

