Motorola Edge 60 Fusion's next sale will start in India at 12 PM on April 16, 2025. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which offers up to 12GB RAM. The Edge 60 Fusion comes with a 6.67-inch display and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is priced in India starting at INR 22,999, but with offers, it is available for INR 20,999. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch Today in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Next Sale To Start on April 16

From the world’s most immersive 1.5K All-Curved Display and Pantone™ Validated colours, to the Sony LYT-700C True Colour Camera with 4K recording, moto AI, and sleek durability—it’s made to shine in every scenario.⁣ Next Sale: 16th Apr, 12 PM ⏱️ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)