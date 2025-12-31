A terrifying incident involving a Motorola Moto G54 5G has gone viral after the device allegedly exploded in a user’s pocket in New Delhi. The video was posted on Instagram by the account "shubhxr_369", showing a massive hole burnt through his denim jeans and a completely charred, melted smartphone. Notably, the user claimed the phone was neither being used nor charged at the time of the blast. In the video, the user also states an intention to file a legal complaint against the company. The company has yet to respond to the matter. Gizmochina's report mentioned that the device could be Motor G54 5G. Mobile Blast in Barabanki: Panic at District Hospital As Phone Explodes in Patient’s Pocket During Treatment, Blaze Erupts Inside Emergency Ward (See Pics).

Moto G Series Smartphone Explodes in User's Pockets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubh X R (@shubhxr_369)

Moto G Series Smartphone Explodes in User's Pockets

🚨 Another Motorola G-series phone reportedly exploded in a user’s pocket, leaving a hole in the pants. The device was allegedly idle. Source: shubhxr_369 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/uPXWvnvoUB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)