Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be launched today in India. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Edge 60 Stylus will come with a 6.67-inch display and will be equipped with 5,000mAh battery. It will feature 50MP main camera at rear and 32MP front camera. As per reports, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India might come at around INR 22,999. One UI 7 Update: Samsung Halts Global Rollout of Software Update for Galaxy Devices; Know Why.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch Today in India

Turn your sketches into stunning visuals with the all-new Sketch-to-Image feature. All you need is a thought, a doodle, and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. Launching 15th April on Flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 11, 2025

