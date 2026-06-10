INDIA

'Nathu La': Zoho Launches 1st India-Made AI-Optimised Server to Power Global Data Centres

Zoho has launched Nathu La, its first indigenous server designed and developed entirely in India. Built by the company’s Nagpur R&D team, the AI-focused server will power Zoho’s global data centres. The new hardware is expected to improve energy efficiency, reduce costs, strengthen technological self-reliance, and showcase India’s growing deep-tech innovation capabilities.

Published: Jun 10, 2026 01:48 PM IST
'Nathu La': Zoho Launches 1st India-Made AI-Optimised Server to Power Global Data Centres
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Zoho has unveiled Nathu La, its first indigenously designed server, developed entirely in India with full intellectual property ownership. Built by the company’s Nagpur R&D team led by Mangesh Sadafale, the server is optimised for AI inference and will power Zoho’s global data centres. This significant milestone supports Zoho’s drive for technological self reliance and operational efficiency. The new hardware is expected to deliver substantial energy and cost savings while advancing the firm’s end to end control of its technology stack. The launch highlights growing Indian innovation in deep tech hardware and reinforces Zoho’s commitment to building efficient, sovereign computing infrastructure. Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Warns of ‘Insane’ AI-Driven Tech Bubble, Says Valuations Are ‘Even Bigger Than 1999’.

Zoho Unveils 'Nathu La' AI-Optimised Server Developed Entirely in India 

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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AI inference server India designed server Indian semiconductor indigenous server India Made in India Server Mangesh Sadafale