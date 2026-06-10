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Zoho has unveiled Nathu La, its first indigenously designed server, developed entirely in India with full intellectual property ownership. Built by the company’s Nagpur R&D team led by Mangesh Sadafale, the server is optimised for AI inference and will power Zoho’s global data centres. This significant milestone supports Zoho’s drive for technological self reliance and operational efficiency. The new hardware is expected to deliver substantial energy and cost savings while advancing the firm’s end to end control of its technology stack. The launch highlights growing Indian innovation in deep tech hardware and reinforces Zoho’s commitment to building efficient, sovereign computing infrastructure. Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Warns of ‘Insane’ AI-Driven Tech Bubble, Says Valuations Are ‘Even Bigger Than 1999’.

Zoho Unveils 'Nathu La' AI-Optimised Server Developed Entirely in India

Our Nathu La server, unveiled today, took years of hard work by our Nagpur R&D team, led by Mangesh Sadafale. It is going into production in Zoho data centers around the world and will save energy and money. We are also working hard to make our entire software stack much more… https://t.co/aX1idsznzY pic.twitter.com/zqrv5XYhcy — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).