Tata Electronics and Bosch have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), announcing their partnership for a strategic collaboration in electronics, semiconductor manufacturing and technology. With this partnership, Tata Electronics and Bosch intend to further their chip packaging and manufacturing in the upcoming assembly unit in Assam and the foundry in Gujarat. Besides, the Tata Electronics said, "A secondary exploration field is identifying and pursuing local projects within Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) for vehicle electronics with mutual benefit to both companies." iPhone Manufacturing in India: Apple Makes Record-Breaking iPhones in 1st Half of 2025, Achieves Highest Exports, Says Government.

Tata Electronics Partners With Bosch

