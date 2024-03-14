Semiconductor Initiative in India has been praised by industry leaders and is expected to make India a global semiconductor hub. The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has shared that the semiconductor industry is the foundational industry and will create over 50,000 jobs. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Sons said, Semiconductor industry is found to be the national industry for everything digital." He said to would work with every ecosystem player to build an infrastructure for tomorrow in India. He added, "We will create 50,000 jobs in this journey, and this is just the beginning." Semiconductor Initiative in India: Industry Leaders Hail PM Narendra Modi’s Groundbreaking Endeavour To Make India Global Semiconductor Hub.

Semiconductor Industry To Create Over 50,000 Jobs (Watch Video):

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)