OpenAI has announced a new benchmark called IndQA, which can be used to evaluate how well AI systems understand Indian languages and everyday cultural context. India is ChatGPT’s second-largest market and it is the first region to get a benchmark of this nature. IndQA tests knowledge and reasoning about Indian culture and daily life through 2,278 questions across 12 languages and 10 cultural domains. The dataset was developed in partnership with 261 domain experts from across India. IndQA covers topics like architecture, arts, food, cuisine, history, law, literature, religion, and sports, with content written in Hindi, Hinglish, Bengali, English, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Tamil. In a blog post, Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, “While our aim is to create similar benchmarks for other languages and regions, India is an obvious starting point.” Elon Musk-Run xAI Used Employee Biometric Data To Train AI Companions Under ‘Project Skippy’, Says Report.

OpenAI IndQA Benckmark

Introducing IndQA — a new benchmark that evaluates how well AI systems understand Indian languages and everyday cultural context.https://t.co/MWbRDFQQup — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 5, 2025

