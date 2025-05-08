OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared an update about The Stargate Project facility. He shared the photos of the OpenAI Stargate 1 AI training facility located in Abilene, Texas, developed in partnership with Oracle. According to a report by Digitimes Asia, OpenAI Stargate 1 would hold up to 4,00,000 NVIDIA chips and the infrastructure venture would cost around USD 100 billion. This would mark a significant milestone in the artificial intelligence development. Google Making Changes in Employee Performance Review System To Reward Top Performers With Bigger Bonuses, Says Report.

Sam Altman Shared Under-Construction Images of OpenAI Stargate 1 Facility

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)