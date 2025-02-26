Qatar Airways has reached a new milestone by installing Starlink's high-speed internet on its 30th aircraft with over half of its Boeing 777 fleet. The advancement comes in four months after the airline introduced the world's first Boeing 777 flight featuring Starlink connectivity. The rollout has been accelerated to complete installations across the Boeing 777 fleet in nearly one quarter of the initially set timeline to provide complimentary, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi to passengers. Elon Musk's Starlink said, "simplified design enables seamless installs with minimal downtime." Elon Musk’s Starlink Faces Rising Competition From China’s SpaceSail and Hongqing Technology, Bezos’s Project Kuiper, Canada’s Telesat in Satellite Internet Race.

Qatar Airways Equips Over 50% of Its Boeing 777 Fleet With Starlink Connectivity

Qatar Airways has equipped over 50% of its Boeing 777 fleet with Starlink connectivity in just four months since launching the world’s first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 flight. The rollout has been accelerated to complete Starlink installations across the Boeing 777 fleet in… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 25, 2025

Starlink Says ‘Simplified Design Enables Seamless Installs With Minimal Downtime’

Starlink’s simplified design enables seamless installs with minimal downtime 🛰️✈️ https://t.co/pEBEkgmB93 — Starlink (@Starlink) February 25, 2025

