Elon Musk revealed on X that Grok 4.2 is now available in public beta. The new model emphasises rapid learning, with weekly capability updates and detailed release notes. Users need to manually select Grok 4.2 from the model options to try it. Musk specifically invited critical feedback to help refine the system faster. Early community reactions highlight impressive coding performance, including users building and running simple tower defence games directly inside Grok. Additional demos show enhanced multimodal features, such as generating SpaceX mission videos. The release underscores xAI’s accelerated development pace and focus on making powerful, continuously improving AI widely accessible to the public. Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6 Released: New Model Features 1 Million-Token Window and Enhanced Coding Capabilities; Check Details.

Elon Musk Announces Grok 4.2 Release Candidate

The Grok 4.2 release candidate (public beta) is now available for use. You need to select it specifically. Critical feedback is appreciated. Unlike prior versions of Grok, 4.2 is able to learn rapidly, so there will be improvements every week with release notes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2026

