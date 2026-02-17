xAI, Elon Musk’s AI start-up, is set to expand its Colossus supercomputer in Memphis, aiming to deploy up to one million Nvidia GPUs to train advanced models such as Grok. Despite recent discussions about space-based computing, the company is prioritising terrestrial infrastructure, including a new data centre near a natural gas power plant. This follows the acquisition of a third building to boost capacity to nearly two gigawatts, underscoring xAI’s aggressive push in the AI race. The expansion, part of broader plans involving overseas power plant purchases, highlights challenges related to power, cooling and geopolitics. Critics have also raised environmental concerns within local communities amid xAI’s rapid growth. Elon Musk’s xAI Developing AI-Powered Topic-Specific ‘For You’ Tabs on X for Curated Content Experience.

xAI targets 1 million GPUs in Colossus expansion

NEWS: xAI planning to bring up to 1 million Nvidia GPUs online near Memphis Despite talk of space-based compute, xAI is expanding on Earth with massive data center plans in Tennessee for Grok and future AI projects.https://t.co/MJS6588VH5 — X Daily News (@xDaily) February 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Information ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

