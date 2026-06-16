Redmi K90 Ultra Confirmed To Launch Later in June; Here's What to Expect

Redmi has officially confirmed that the upcoming K90 Ultra is scheduled to launch later this month, further expanding the brand’s performance-oriented K90 series. This new addition is specifically engineered to cater to gaming enthusiasts, prioritising high-end performance while maintaining a competitive price point that addresses the growing demand for value-driven flagship hardware.

The handset continues the design and performance trajectory established by earlier models in the K90 series, focusing on a balance between robust thermal management and computational power. By incorporating advanced cooling solutions and refined internal hardware, the K90 Ultra aims to provide a stable gaming experience that remains accessible to a wider audience, positioning itself as a strategic alternative within the current smartphone market. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications, Features and Expected Price; Check All Here.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite-series processor, which is integrated with an advanced fan-based cooling system to ensure sustained performance during intensive tasks. The device is tipped to house a battery exceeding 8,000mAh in capacity, supporting 100W wired fast charging for rapid power replenishment. Drawing hardware inspiration from the K90 Max, the Ultra variant focuses on aggressive thermal regulation to support long-duration gaming sessions. The combination of high-capacity energy storage and rapid charging technology serves as the primary hardware foundation for this new performance-focused release. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Rumours, Specifications and Features.

Redmi K90 Ultra Price in India

While Redmi has officially positioned the K90 Ultra within the CNY 3,000 (approximately INR 37,000) global price band, specific retail pricing for the Indian market has not yet been announced. Given the device's focus on the competitive premium segment, it is expected that the handset will be priced to challenge existing mid-range and premium offerings in India once local availability is confirmed following the global debut.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).