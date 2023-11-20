In the latest turn of events, at least 505 of the 700 employees of OpenAI have threatened to quit the firm, demanding the resignation of the board and Sam Altman's reappointment as the CEO. The report said the protesting employees sent letters to the board. OpenAI – the company behind artificial intelligence giant ChaptGPT – dramatically sacked its CEO Sam Altman on Saturday amid accusations of not being truthful with board members. Sam Altman Sends 'Heart' Emoji to Posts That Say 'OpenAI Is Nothing Without Its People' After Joining Microsoft Advanced AI Research Team.

Chaos at OpenAI

JUST IN - 500 employees of OpenAI threaten to quit in letter unless board resigns and Sam Altman reappointed — Wired — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 20, 2023

Letter Bomb

Breaking: 505 of 700 employees @OpenAI tell the board to resign. pic.twitter.com/M4D0RX3Q7a — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)