Microsoft hired Sam Altman as CEO Satya Nadella announced it on the X platform along with Greg Brockman for leading a new advanced AI research team. On the other hand, OpenAI appointed Emmett Shear as the Interim CEO of the company to lead the projects. To this announcement, Sam Altman said, "The mission continues" and accepted. Meanwhile, some of the employees at the OpenAI shared their thoughts by collectively saying, "OpenAI is nothing without its people". To this message, Sam Altman sent a "Heart" emoji to support the statement that the company's employees said. Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research Team After ChatGPT Maker's Shakeup.

