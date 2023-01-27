NASA honoured all those who lost their lives during space missions, on the agency's annual Day of Remembrance. Though NASA observes the Day of Remembrance on the last Thursday of January every year, the day fell on January 26 this time, a few days ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. On Day of Remembrance, NASA remembers its fallen heroes, including the crews of space shuttles Challenger, Columbia STS-107 and Apollo 1. Asteroid Size of Delivery Truck Coming Very Close to Earth, NASA Reveals If It Will Hit Our Planet.

NASA Day of Remembrance 2023:

We work to never repeat mistakes from our past. On our Day of Remembrance, we honor all of our fallen heroes, including the crews of Apollo 1, Challenger STS-51L, and Columbia STS-107: https://t.co/tPuU3VVXDf Feb. 1 marks 20 years since the Columbia tragedy. #NASARemembers pic.twitter.com/R2w9X1XQ9f — NASA (@NASA) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)