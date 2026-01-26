Maine Plane Crash: 7 Killed in Bombardier Challenger 600 Crash at Bangor International Airport Amid Severe Winter Weather (See Pics)

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Maine, January 26: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed Monday that seven people were killed and one seriously injured after a private jet crashed during a severe snowstorm at Bangor International Airport in Maine. The Bombardier Challenger 600, carrying eight people, reportedly flipped and caught fire while attempting to take off at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred as a massive winter storm battered the Northeast, causing heavy snowfall and low visibility. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into whether weather conditions or mechanical failure led to the disaster. The airport remains closed to all traffic. Maine Plane Crash: Private Bombardier Challenger 650 Aircraft Carrying 8 Crashes at Bangor International Airport.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Associated Press). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).