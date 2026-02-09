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SpaceX Crew-12 Mission to ISS Delayed Until February 12 Due to Unfavorable Weather Conditions

SpaceX has delayed a crewed Dragon mission due to unfavourable weather in the ascent corridor. The flight, carrying astronauts from NASA, ESA, and Roscosmos, is now targeted for no earlier than 12 February 2026. SpaceX continues to monitor conditions, with live launch coverage planned on its official website.

Published: Feb 09, 2026 11:16 PM IST
SpaceX Crew-12 Mission to ISS Delayed Until February 12 Due to Unfavorable Weather Conditions
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The launch was delayed due to unfavourable weather in the ascent corridor. The crewed flight, carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard a Dragon spacecraft, is now targeted for no earlier than Thursday, 12 February 2026. The update follows recent posts from Elon Musk and xAI on open-sourcing Grok 3. SpaceX teams continue to monitor conditions, with live coverage planned on spacex.com/launches/crew12. The provided image shows the rocket at night under dramatic skies at the launch pad. NASA Sets SpaceX Crew-12 Mission Launch for February 11: From Crew to Mission Objectives and Live Coverage, All You Need To Know.

SpaceX Crew-12 Mission Launch on February 12, 2026

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SpaceX X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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Elon Musk NASA SpaceX Crew 12 Mission SpaceX Crew-12 SpaceX Crew-12 mission launch date