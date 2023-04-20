As observed from the Australian town of Exmouth, the incredibly rare ‘hybrid’ annular-total solar eclipse has begun. The eclipse should last up to 12:29 PM IST. The "Ningaloo" eclipse is referred to as a hybrid eclipse since it will transition from an annular to a total eclipse before returning to an annular eclipse. Further, American space agency NASA has shared a direct link to live stream the remarkable phenomenon. Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 Date and Live Streaming Time Online: Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse To Trigger Total Darkness and 'Ring of Fire' Globally, Know About Visibility of Surya Grahan in India.

