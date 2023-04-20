As observed from the Australian town of Exmouth, the incredibly rare ‘hybrid’ annular-total solar eclipse has begun. The eclipse should last up to 12:29 PM IST. The "Ningaloo" eclipse is referred to as a hybrid eclipse since it will transition from an annular to a total eclipse before returning to an annular eclipse. Further, American space agency NASA has shared a direct link to live stream the remarkable phenomenon. Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 Date and Live Streaming Time Online: Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse To Trigger Total Darkness and 'Ring of Fire' Globally, Know About Visibility of Surya Grahan in India.

Live Telecast of Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse

LIVE: Watch a total solar eclipse in Australia with us! We're sharing live telescope views and answering your #AskNASA questions on NASA Science Live. https://t.co/a9z0plAikM — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2023

NASA Shares More Details

A solar eclipse will be visible over parts of Western Australia and Southeast Asia today. No matter where you are, you can watch the Moon block the Sun with us. At 10:30pm ET (0330 UTC), watch #NASAScience Live and ask NASA experts your questions, plus get a preview of… — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2023

