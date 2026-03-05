India are taking on England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, which Men in Blue have been asked to bat first. Riding on the back, Samson Sanju's 89, India are nearing a 200-hundred mark at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Viewers in India can stream the ongoing match live for free on mobile devices via the JioHotstar application. For television audiences, the Star Sports Network is the official pay-TV broadcaster, while DD Sports provides a free telecast exclusively for DD Free Dish users. India vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online

That partnership had 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 written all over it in bold! 👊 Sanju Samson 🤝 Ishan Kishan ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | Semi-final 2 | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/L2OuYBUDbL pic.twitter.com/FKWsVckMg2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2026

