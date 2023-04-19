Mumbai, April 19: The Ningaloo hybrid solar eclipse occurring on April 20 this month, will feature both - a total eclipse, causing the sky to briefly become entirely dark, and an annular eclipse, wherein the Moon will partially block the Sun and provide a ‘ring of fire’ effect.

Unfortunately, neither the annular nor total phases of the solar eclipse will be visible to watchers in India. The best place to observe the eclipse will be from Australia's western coast. The Ningaloo coast of Australia is where the word ‘Ningaloo’ originates. Those who are not in Western Australia when the eclipse happens can still see it via live streaming. NASA Solar Eclipse Map For 2023 and 2024: From 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse To Total Eclipse, Know Dates for Upcoming Solar Eclipses, Places Where They Will Be Seen (Video).

When & Where Will be This Rare Eclipse Visible

According to the Government of Australia, only one town—Exmouth on Australia's west coast—will be able to see a total solar eclipse.

If reports are to be believed, a partial eclipse will be visible in Southeast Asia, the East Indies, the Philippines, New Zealand, and other regions of Australia. An annular eclipse will be visible to people in Timor-Leste and parts of Indonesia.

Timings

Western Australia: 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20)

East Timor: 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20)

Indonesia: 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20)

Live Streaming

Even if the eclipse's path does not cross through your area, you may still view it live for free on TimeAndDate.com or the YouTube Channel given below. Solar Storm Could Strike Earth, Warns NASA; Know Dates, Effects on Our Planet and Other Details Inside.

Moreover, eclipses mostly occur in pairs, and the solar eclipse scheduled for April 20 is no exception. On May 5, a lunar eclipse will occur after it. However, because the lunar eclipse will be penumbral, there will be some imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

