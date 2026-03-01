Alyssa Healy signed off her One Day International career with a remarkable 158 against India Women during IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2026 in Hobart. From the commentary box, her husband, Mitchell Starc, proudly applauded as she reached her century. The Australian captain's 98-ball knock anchored the hosts to a massive 409 for 7. Healy received a guard of honour from the Indian team before registering her eighth ODI century, securing a fitting conclusion to her 50-over international career. India Women’s National Cricket Team Accords Guard of Honour to Alyssa Healy in Her Farewell ODI Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Match.

Proud Mitchell Starc

An Alyssa Healy century in her final ODI! And no one is prouder than Mitch Starc in the commentary box 😊#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ey27zCbPt2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 1, 2026

