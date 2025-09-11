SpaceX is now aiming to launch the Nusantara Lima mission on Thursday, September 11, after it was postponed a few days ago due to bad weather. The first attempt had to be aborted because of what the company described as “unfavourable weather conditions.” The new launch is scheduled from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Nusantara Lima satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit. Liftoff is planned for 7:59 PM ET on September 11 (Friday, September 12 at 5:29 AM IST), with more chances available till 9:56 PM ET (7:26 AM IST). The company has also set a backup launch window for Friday, September 12. The backup window will open at 7:58 PM ET (Saturday, September 13 at 5:28 AM IST). Elon Musk Says SpaceX and Starlink Will Enable Global Users To Connect Mobile Phones Directly to Satellites Within Next 2 Years Without Needing Regional Carriers.

Nusantara Lima Mission Launch Window

Now targeting Thursday, September 11 for Falcon 9's launch of the Nusantara Lima mission — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 11, 2025

