Elon Musk shared his vision for global high-bandwidth connectivity. The tech billionaire said that his SpaceX and Starlink would make mobile phones connect directly to Starlink satellites with new chipsets. This plan will be completed in less than two years, added Musk. He said that the ability to connect smartphones directly to the Starlink satellites would enable global high-bandwidth connectivity without needing any regional carriers. SpaceX Postpones Nusantara Lima Mission Launch Due to ‘Unfavorable Weather Conditions’, Announces New Launch Window; Check Details.

SpaceX, Starlink To Offer High-Bandwidth Connectivity on Mobile Phone

BREAKING: Elon Musk reveals SpaceX & Starlink aim to make mobile phones connect directly to Starlink satellites with new chipsets in ~2 years, enabling global high-bandwidth connectivity without regional carriers. “You’ll be able to watch videos anywhere on your phone” pic.twitter.com/46OxlVH6k2 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)