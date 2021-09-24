It was on this day in 2014, India's Mars Orbiter Spacecraft (Mangalyaan), developed by ISRO, successfully entered into an orbit around planet Mars. Mangalyaan was launched on-board India's workhorse launch vehicle PSLV on November 05, 2013. With that successful operation, ISRO became the fourth space agency to successfully send a spacecraft to Mars orbit.

#OTD in 2014, the @isro's Mars Orbiter Mission (aka Mangalyaan) reached Mars orbit. The mission aims to test key technologies for interplanetary exploration and to study the Martian surface.https://t.co/79SW4RTfvg pic.twitter.com/6HaYfeyFUR — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) September 24, 2021

