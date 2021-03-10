Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao, Space Scientist and chairman of ISRO who was behind India’s first satellite ‘Aryabhata’ gets a Google Doodle on his birth anniversary.

Here is the Google Doodle Dedicated to Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao

#Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao's 89th Birthday # Date: March 10, 2021 Today’s Doodle celebrates the 89th birthday of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao, remembered by many as “India’s Satellite Man.” Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this d… pic.twitter.com/r4XyowlXBq — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) March 9, 2021

Know more about the great Indian scientist.

Watch Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao's Interview

