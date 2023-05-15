Vice Media, the global news publisher and TV company, is reportedly set to declare bankruptcy in the coming days. People familiar with the matter confirmed that the development could be moved forward as soon as Monday. The American-Canadian media company was once valued at nearly $6 billion. Vice Media Preparing To File for Bankruptcy, Seeks Buyer: Report.

Vice Media Bankruptcy:

BREAKING: Vice Media is set to declare bankruptcy in coming days — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)