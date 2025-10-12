Nikita Bier, head of product at X, announced that the company is building the entire app from scratch. He said that Elon Musk's company is looking for "the most talented Android engineers in the world" to help develop the all-new X app. In a post on the platform, he added, "X had one of the best weeks for Android downloads in our history. We're rebuilding the whole app from scratch." Nikita Bier requested interested candidates to DM his X handle for Palo Alto location. xAI Macrohard: Elon Musk Says Upcoming Project Will Be ‘Profoundly Impactful at an Immense Scale’, Outlines Its Physical Object Manufacturing Capabilities.

X Hiring Alert: Elon Musk's Company Looking for Top Android Developers for New X App

X had one of the best weeks for Android downloads in our history. We're rebuilding the whole app from scratch—and we're looking for the most talented Android engineers in the world. If you're interested in rebuilding the app with me in Palo Alto, DM me. pic.twitter.com/fNVClRxRT0 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nikita Bier X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)