Elon Musk has announced new details about the xAI Macrohard project. The tech billionaire said, "The xAI Macrohard project will be profoundly impactful at an immense scale." He added, "Our goal is to create a company that can do anything short of directly manufacturing physical objects." Musk further explained that, much like Apple and other companies that manufacture their phones, the Macrohard project would be able to do so indirectly. PM Narendra Modi Meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Discusses AI Company’s Expansion Plans for Indian Market Amid Surge in Claude Code App.

xAI Macrohard Project Will Be 'Profoundly Impactful at Immense Scale'

The @xAI MACROHARD project will be profoundly impactful at an immense scale 😉 Our goal is to create a company that can do anything short of manufacturing physical objects directly, but will be able to do so indirectly, much like Apple has other companies manufacture their… https://t.co/7mDcBOxFLi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2025

