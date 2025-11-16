Elon Musk-run X is reportedly preparing to add a new feature that will focus on account transparency. The platform is expected to show a warning if a user tries to hide their real location by using a VPN. As per a post of (@xDaily) on X (formerly Twitter), the update will likely appear under an upcoming feature called “About Your Account”. It is said to highlight cases where an account may be hiding its location using VPN services. X will likely roll out this feature to help its users to better understand account activity. Veo 3.1 New Update: Google Introduces Support To Upload Multiple Reference Images With Video Prompts, Rolling Out on Mobile and Desktop.

X New Feature Update

PREVIEW: X will indicate if an account may be using a VPN to hide their true location when the new "About Your Account" feature launches 👀 https://t.co/Ru1F1t0F3j — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

