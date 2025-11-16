Google recently introduced Veo 3.1 and Veo 3.1 Fast, which included richer native audio, better cinematic styles, smoother transitions and support for video extensions. Now, Google has announced another upgrade for the Veo 3.1 AI video generator model to add more creative flexibility for its users on mobile and desktop. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 15, Google said, “We’re back with another update to Veo 3.1.” The tech giant explained that users can now upload multiple reference images along with their video prompts. It will allow users to build more detailed scenes and create videos that will be “true to your vision.” OpenAI GPT-5.1 Now Available for Perplexity Pro and Max Subscribers, Kimi K2 Coming Soon.

Google Veo 3.1 Features

We’re back with another update to Veo 3.1: Rolling out now on mobile and desktop, you can upload multiple reference images alongside your video prompts, to create entirely new worlds and more nuanced videos that are true to your vision. — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Google Gemini App). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)