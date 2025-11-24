(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Now Allows Users To Sort 'Following' Feed by ‘Most Recent’ and ‘Popular’ Options
X has introduced a new update that gives users more control over how they view posts on the platform. The change allows improved sorting options within the Following feed, offering a more personalised browsing experience. The update follows ongoing efforts by X to enhance user control, trust and overall platform experience under Elon Musk’s leadership.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 24, 2025 03:52 PM IST
- A-
- A+