Elon Musk’s X has rolled out new features to give users greater control over their posts. The updates include sorting the Following feed by either ‘Most Recent’ or ‘Popular’, allowing users to choose how they browse posts from people they follow. This follows X’s introduction of accurate account location to help eliminate bots and tackle misinformation, making the platform more trusted and authentic. To use the new sorting options: tap the arrow next to ‘Following’ and choose ‘Most Recent’ or ‘Popular’. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

X Now Lets Users Sort Following Feed by "Most Recent" and "Popular"

🚨 𝕏 New Feature 🚨 𝕏 now lets you sort your Following feed by 'Most Recent' or 'Popular.' This update gives you full control over how you browse posts from people you follow. Tap the arrow next to 'Following' ➝ Choose 'Most Recent' or 'Popular' pic.twitter.com/b5RRELfvi5 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 24, 2025

