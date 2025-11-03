Elon Musk has confirmed that the X platform will soon receive a major update. The tech billionaire said, “Your X feed should start to get really awesome sometime this month,” in response to a post by X employee Dan. Dan wrote, “I’m finding the X algo is really dialling in to my expressed interests almost frighteningly and uncomfortably well anyone else finding this?” Musk has not specified exactly what changes will be rolled out, but he has hinted that the X feed will be improved. Siri New Version Update: Apple’s Revamped Siri To Lean on Google’s Gemini AI, With No Guarantee Users Will Like It, Says Report.

X New Major Upgrade Coming Soon This Month: Elon Musk

Your 𝕏 feed should start to get really awesome sometime this month https://t.co/3YlC76jC0u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

