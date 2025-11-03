Cupertino, November 3: Apple has been developing a new version of Siri with major improvements and the integration of artificial intelligence. The revamped version of Siri is expected to be released in March 2026. The iPhone maker was initially expected to roll it out with deeper integration of Apple Intelligence; however, a new report suggests that it could rely more heavily on Google’s Gemini AI.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple was preparing to introduce new product displays on November 12 and was planning an OLED screen overhaul for the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad mini models. Furthermore, the report mentioned that the company would soon introduce the iOS 26.1 version and the iOS 26.2 beta version.

Apple Revamped Siri Coming by March 2026; Check What to Expect

The report mentioned that Apple's upcoming Siri version would "lean" more on Google's Gemini, which no guarantee that the users would like it. It hinted at possibility that Gemini would work seamlessly with Siri or "that it can undo years of damage to the ‌Siri‌ brand.". Apple is expected to pay Google to create a custom model based on Gemini that could power Siri and run on its Private Cloud Compute.

Instead of directly using Google’s services or Gemini’s features, Apple Siri could be powered by the Gemini model in the background. This would deliver the capabilities users expect while maintaining Apple’s familiar interface. Regarding other updates, the report noted that Apple would preview iOS 27, macOS 27, and watchOS 27 during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with a focus on Apple Intelligence and its broader AI strategy. Lava Agni 4 Launch on November 20 With Different Design, Says Lava Mobiles; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

According to the report, the company is reportedly still facing challenges with the launch of Apple Intelligence in China. Despite forming partnerships with local firms, the rollout remains hindered by regulatory hurdles, and the launch timeline has now become a “rolling target.”

