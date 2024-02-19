Xiaomi India confirmed to launch the Xiaomi 14 smartphone on March 7, 2024. The company already teased the smartphone a few days back, saying it will launch a new one with a Leica-powered camera setup. Xiaomi already launched its flagship smartphone series, including Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, in China last year. The Xiaomi 14 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50MP primary camera, 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired charging, and 6.36-inch OLED display offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum of 3,000nits of peak brightness. The Indian variant might have specifications and features similar to the Chinese variant. Apple Earned 'USD 1.65 Trillion' From iPhone Sales in Past 10 Years: Report.

Xiaomi 14 To Launch on March 7, 2024, Check Official Confirmation:

View this post on Instagram

