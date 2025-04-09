Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro are available for the Android 16 Developer Preview Programme. The initiative aims to enhance app compatibility and development ahead of the official release. The Android 16 Developer Preview Programme helps developers test and improve their apps for the next Android version. Right now, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro support this programme, and it's free to use for all developers. Realme NARZO 80x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro Now Available for Android 16 Developer Preview Program

